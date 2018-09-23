Driver killed after Challenger crashes into concrete Metrorail post in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a sports car was killed after crashing into a concrete Metrorail column in Northwest Miami-Dade, causing the vehicle to catch fire.

Surveillance video captured the moments before the victim’s yellow Dodge Challenger crashed into the support beam along Northwest 27th Avenue and 75th Street, just after midnight on Sunday.

The vehicle was completely destroyed from the impact. 7News cameras showed the Challenger’s motor and mangled metal parts scattered all over the street.

Area residents said they heard the loud crash.

“I was outside and I heard the crash. I thought, ‘Has the Metro fallen down?’ said area resident Javier Stewart as he spoke through a translator.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver died shortly after the crash.

“He was going very fast, and he had an accident,” said Stewart. “There was a man there. He died instantly on impact.”

Police have not yet released the driver’s identity.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

