Driver involved in fatal Dania Beach hit-and-run appears in court

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Dania Beach has made an appearance in court.

Carlos Varas, 39, has been charged with negligent homicide and DUI and is being held without bond.

Police said Varas was intoxicated when driving the wrong way on U.S. 1 in July 2018.

He then crashed into another car, and the crash killed 21-year-old Adam Abdou-Essa.

