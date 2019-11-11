Driver injured after crashing car into NW Miami-Dade bar

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was injured after she crashed into a bar in Northwest Miami-Dade, the building’s owner said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 95th Street and 27th Avenue, just after 11:30 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above where the road could be seen blocked off in front of the City Girls Lounge as rescue crews made their way inside the establishment.

Surveillance video captured the driver’s SUV completely inside the business.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, two vehicles crashed into each other, sending the SUV into the building.

“The most important thing is for the lady to be OK. She’s injured, you know,” said Eli Dadon, the owner of the building.

Fortunately, Dadon said, the bar was closed at the time of the crash.

Monday afternoon, crews spent nearly five hours cleaning up debris. 7News cameras captured the hole caused by the vehicle covered with plywood sheets.

Fire rescue crews said they braced some of the beams to make sure the part of the building impacted by the crash did not collapse.

The owner said it’s going to take at least 30 days before the bar is back up and running again.

“What’s happened here, we’re basically going to need to put some beams for the support of the building and do some structural work,” said Dadon.

It remains unclear what caused the driver to plow into the building or whether she suffered any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

