Driver injured after car crashes into NW Miami-Dade bar

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was injured after she crashed into a bar in Northwest Miami-Dade, the building’s owner said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 95th Street and 27th Avenue, just after 11:30 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above where the road could be seen blocked off in front of the City Girls Lounge as rescue crews made their way inside the establishment.

According to Eli Dadon, the owner of the building, the female driver of the car was at a side street when, for some reason, she plowed into the building.

“The most important thing is for the lady to be OK. She’s injured, you know,” said Dadon.

Fortunately, Dadon said, the business was closed at the time of the crash.

Monday afternoon, 7News cameras captured the hole caused by the vehicle covered with plywood sheets.

The owner said it’s going to take at least 30 days before the bar returns to normal.

“What’s happened here, we’re basically going to need to put some beams for the support of the building and do some structural work,” said Dadon.

It remains unclear what caused the driver to plow into the building or whether she suffered any injuries.

