Driver in stolen pickup truck leads police on pursuit in Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are in pursuit of a stolen pickup truck in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police units were seen chasing a 2015 Dodge pickup truck along the Palmetto Expressway and Interstate 95, just before 4 p.m., Monday.

Officials said the pickup truck was spotted after officers received a be on the lookout (BOLO) notice for it.

7Skyforce HD was following the vehicle as it made erratic moves on surface roads and highways.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Watch live.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.