Driver in MIA parking garage van plunge speaks out

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver behind the wheel of a van that plummeted from a parking lot at Miami International Airport is speaking out about the ordeal for the first time.

Fifty-nine-year-old Orlando Luna got into his work van Friday, June 1, buckled up and hit the gas.

He said the van accelerated to a speed he could not control.

“I felt like the vehicle was fighting with itself, like fighting against me,” said Luna.

The van traveled about 16 feet before smashing through the fourth-floor wall of an employee parking garage.

Luna said he felt lucky to be alive after taking the massive plunge.

“Me looking at like this hole in the wall and looking at the van where it’s at, it was so stunning that I said, ‘Oh, my God, I am alive,'” said Luna.

The chief at the Ryder Trauma Center credited Luna’s seat belt for saving his life.

“Imagine if he would have hit the ceiling of the car with his head unrestrained. I don’t think we would be here having this conversation,” said Dr. Nicholas Namias.

Luna is overwhelmed by the love and support he has received following the accident.

“I’ve never had so much love, let’s put it that way,” said Luna. “I just want to say thanks to everybody for their support and love.”

