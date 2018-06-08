Driver in MIA parking garage van plunge checks out of hospital

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a van that plummeted from a Miami International Airport parking lot has checked out from the hospital.

Fifty-nine-year-old Orlando Luna was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center, June 1, after the vehicle smashed through the parking lot’s fourth floor wall and landed on the concrete below.

Luna previously told 7News that the van accelerated to a speed he could not control.

The 59-year-old is now finally back home and slowly recovering after checking out, Thursday afternoon.

Luna suffered a black eye, broken ribs, fractured spine and a collapsed lung following the incident.

