Driver in fatal Coral Springs hit-and-run awaits sentencing

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver behind a fatal Coral Springs hit-and-run in 2016 will soon be sentenced.

Twenty-year-old Gregory Holt cut a plea deal with the prosecution in October and is now awaiting sentencing, Tuesday afternoon.

Holt was celebrating his 18th birthday when he took a stolen BMW for a joyride and crashed into 39-year-old Charlie Ruiz, back in September 2016.

Holt had lost control of the BMW along West Sample Road and State Road 441.

He then failed to navigate the curb, which caused his vehicle to flip and collide into Ruiz’s Mitsubishi Outlander.

Holt and his passenger fled from the scene on foot, never called police and said he was high and scared at the time.

Meanwhile, Ruiz was pronounced dead after rescue crews transported him to Broward Health North.

Holt was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, vehicular manslaughter and driving without a license.

The 20-year-old took the stand Tuesday to apologize to the Ruiz family, especially to the victim’s daughter, Angelica.

“Charlie didn’t deserve this. I know you’ll probably never forgive me. I just want to say I take full responsibility. I’m so sorry. I want you to know this was all an accident. I hope and pray one day you can show me mercy,” Holt said. “My bad decisions caused hurt to so many people, and I apologize to everyone in Charlie’s family and my family. I just hope one day you’ll forgive me. I’m sorry.”

Sentencing was part of the plea deal Holt took back in October.

However, he opened himself up to cross examination after taking the stand to apologize.

Because the case never went to trial, prosecutors are now asking Holt about his lengthy criminal history and about the night of the incident.

The questioning should wrap up later today before Holt’s fate is decided.

