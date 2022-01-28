FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has been taken into custody and an officer has been injured after a police chase near Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities said officers were responding to a call about a suspicious man when he took off from the scene, Thursday.

The man slammed his vehicle into a police cruiser and crashed near Sunrise Boulevard near Northwest 27th Avenue.

The driver was taken into custody.

An officer with the Plantation Police Department sustained minor injuries.

