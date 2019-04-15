Driver in custody following police chase on Dolphin Expressway

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is in custody after leading police on a chase in West Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol followed the truck on the Dolphin Expressway just before 9 a.m., Monday.

The driver behind the wheel of the blue Dodge Ram drove near the airport before heading back on the Dolphin Expressway.

He was taken into custody shortly after near the 87th Avenue off-ramp.

7SkyForce HD was over the scene where multiple FHP troopers could be seen surrounding the truck.

An officer was said to have used a Taser on the driver when he was exiting the vehicle.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the chase began in Sweetwater before FHP took over.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.