Driver in custody after U-Haul crashes into Pompano Beach building

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have detained a U-Haul driver that attempted to flee the scene of a crash in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene at 501 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. just after 8 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a heavily damaged U-Haul truck could be seen crashed into a building.

The building did not appear to have sustained any structural damage.

The driver fled the scene but deputies were able to detain the subject.

No injuries were reported.

