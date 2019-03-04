Driver in custody after police-involved hit and run crash in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have one person in custody after an officer-involved crash in Coral Gables.

Coral Gables Police and rescue crews responded to the two-vehicle crash along U.S. 1 and Riviera Drive, just before 3 a.m., Monday.

7News cameras captured the damaged vehicles, one of which was a City of Miami Police cruiser, with extensive damage.

According to police officials, the officer was on his way home, driving in the southbound lanes, when the driver of the Kia Sorento lost control and crossed over from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes, crashing into the officer’s car.

CGPD said the driver of the Kia fled the scene on foot, but officers were able to locate the person shortly afterwards.

“They’re talking to somebody now in question with the accident,” said Coral Gables Police Sgt. Tom Salcedo.

North and southbound lanes were temporarily shut down from LeJeune Road to Granada Boulevard as crews worked to tow the vehicles away.

The roadways reopened at 6 a.m.

The officer is said to have suffered minor injuries form the crash.

