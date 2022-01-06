DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has been taken into custody after police boxed in a suspected stolen vehicle, following a 20-minute chase that began in Opa-Locka.

The white Audi began smoking and slowing down just after 4 p.m., Thursday, on the Florida Turnpike northbound in Broward County.



At just south of Southwest 10th Street in Deerfield Beach, an unmarked black SUV boxed the car in with another police vehicle, and with guns drawn, police quickly closed in.



An officer had to kick out the driver’s side window to get to the driver, and other officers took the subject into custody.

No injuries were reported.

As authorities continue to investigate, drivers are urged to avoid the area to avoid heavy delays.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.