MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been taken into custody after leading police on a chase across South Florida.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a dark-colored SUV could be seen going over 100 mph on the northbound lanes of U.S. 441 near Ives Dairy Road at around 12:50 p.m., Monday.

The vehicle was reportedly involved in an armed robbery but police have yet to confirm why they pursued the vehicle.

The driver bailed out of the vehicle near Northeast 24th Street and Sistrunk Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

