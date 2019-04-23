Driver in custody after crashing through water facility gate, going into swamp

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver who was possibly armed was taken into custody after he rammed the front gate of a water treatment facility in Northwest Miami-Dade, fled the scene and somehow ended up in a swamp, police said.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence, as Miami-Dade Police officers, a Special Response Team unit and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews surrounded an industrial area along the 13600 block of Northwest 58th Street, Tuesday afternoon.

Another fire #Miami Dade Fire rescue unit just rolled in to a water treatment facility, responding to a standoff that involves “a suspect, possibly armed with a gun,” who crashed a gate and is now “in the swamp.” @MiamiDadePD Special Response teams here too @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/0s6l1DZ3nV — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) April 23, 2019

Cameras captured part of the chain-link fence on top of a parked silver Toyota Corolla.

Officials said the subject rammed the gate, possibly in a white truck, and drove away, sending part of the gate on top of the Corolla.

At around 5:15 p.m., police said the subject somehow wound up in a swamp, about two miles away.

Fire rescue officials said they later responded to reports of a vehicle that may have crashed into a swamp area.

Just after 6 p.m., cameras captured an SRT chopper hovering above the area.

A #Miami-Dade Police chopper just showed up to this water treatment facility standoff. This NW Miami Dade scene is why our news chopper is unable to fly in this airspace. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/UkxKcqRjSo — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) April 23, 2019

Just before 7:45 p.m., police confirmed they had apprehended the subject. No shots were fired.

Fire rescue officials said they airlifted one person to the hospital, but police did not confirm whether or not this was the driver.

Police continue to investigate.

