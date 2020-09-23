Driver in custody after authorities chase vehicle through parts of Broward, Miami-Dade

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has been taken into custody after authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies chased a vehicle through parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

7Skyforce hovered over the pursuit along University Drive in Davie at around 6 p.m., Wednesday.

Aerial footage captured the vehicle, a silver Mercedes-Benz, traveling southbound along Florida’s Turnpike near Sheridan Street at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies went after the vehicle following a shots fired call in North Lauderdale.

At around 6:20 p.m., the vehicle came to a stop in Northwest Miami-Dade on the Turnpike, and the driver got out with his hands in the air.

Authorities directed the man to walk backwards towards them before taking him into custody.

