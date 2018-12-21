Driver in critical condition after plunging into Fort Lauderdale lake

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is in critical condition after being pulled from a Fort Lauderdale lake overnight.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a man lost control of his vehicle while driving along Interstate 95.

“A Subaru Outback was traveling westbound on 595 and exited to go northbound on 95,” said Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Edwin Johnson. “For unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off the roadway, overturned and went into a lake.”

BSO responded to the scene along with FHP and Broward Fire Rescel, at around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Divers faced a challenge while working in the dark, but they were successful in pulling the man out of the water.

The 65-year-old driver, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

The car has since been removed from the lake,

Officials say slick roads due to rain may have played a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

