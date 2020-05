HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive in Hialeah has left one person in critical condition.

Officials said a driver in a pickup truck crashed into a semi-truck on West 84th Street and Hialeah Gardens Boulevard.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the pickup was ejected from the vehicle.

He was airlifted to the hospital from the scene.

