Driver hurt after wrong-way hit-and-run in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver who, they said, was heading against against traffic when he crashed into a car in Miami, then fled the scene on foot, leaving the other driver injured.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 17th Avenue and Eighth Street, early Sunday morning.

Officials said the wrong-way driver hit the victim’s car head on and then ran off.

Paramedics treated the driver of the other car at the scene. He is expected to be OK.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the driver who fled, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

