HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots were fired along Interstate 95 in Hollywood.

A car was traveling southbound near Stirling Road when someone in another car opened fire, Tuesday afternoon.

The driver suffered minor leg injuries. His passenger was not hurt.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

