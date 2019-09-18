Driver hurt after recycling truck overturns in Opa-Locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver suffered minor injuries after, officials said, his recycling truck overturned in Opa-Locka.

Florida Highway Patrol and Opa-Locka Police units responded to the scene off Gratigny Parkway, near LeJeune Road, at around 8:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Investigators said the vehicle veered off Gratigny and spilled part of its load onto the grass.

Troopers shut down several lanes of traffic as crews cleaned up the mess. They have since been reopened to traffic.

