Driver hurt after car plows into auto repair shop in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida auto repair shop was forced to make repairs of their own after a car plowed through the business.

Authorities said the vehicle slammed through a gate before getting pinned under a garage door at the shop along Northeast 119th Terrace and West Dixie Highway, Monday.

The driver was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

