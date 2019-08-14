Driver hospitalized after slamming into tree in Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a driver to the hospital after, officials said, he slammed into a tree in Key Biscayne.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the victim’s overturned car near Crandon Boulevard and Rickenbacker Circle, Wednesday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash, just after 6 a.m.

Paramedics rushed the driver to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

