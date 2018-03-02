Driver hospitalized after slamming into Fort Lauderdale Pizza Hut

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a driver to the hospital after, officials said, he lost control of his van and came crashing into a Pizza Hut shop in Fort Lauderdale, Friday afternoon.

According to witnesses, the van came barreling into the Pizza Hut Delivery located along the 1500 block of East Commercial Boulevard.

“I was looking out the window, and I heard a big bang,” said witness Joan Piervicenti.

Witnesses said the vehicle had been involved in an accident, veered into the shopping plaza and came to rest in the Pizza Hut storefront.

“I looked up, and a car hit a blue . I see the hit, and all of a sudden, the van, it flew off of the street and came right into our plaza and right through Pizza Hut,” said Piervicenti.

Cellphone video recorded by employees at a business located next door showed the van partially inside the business moments after the crash.

The people who shot the video said they were initially worried someone might have been trapped underneath the vehicle, but no one inside the store was hurt.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the driver to an area hospital with minor injuries.

7News cameras captured the driver’s dog that, they said, was in the van at the time of the crash. Employees at the plaza are holding on to her and were trying to reach a relative of the driver to come pick her up.

The driver was issued a citation.

