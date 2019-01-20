COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took the driver of an SUV to the hospital after a rollover crash on the Sawgrass Expressway in Coconut Creek.

Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash along the highway, near the Florida Turnpike, at around 10:45 a.m., Sunday.

Officials said the motorist lost control of their Isuzu SUV, casing the vehicle to flip over.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital for evaluation.

