CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after he was shot in what police described as a case of road rage in Cutler Bay.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at Southwest 107th Avenue and Caribbean Boulevard, near the Florida Turnpike, at around 3:30 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said people in two cars got into some type of dispute. The altercation escalated and led to the shooting.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson South Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening.

