Driver hospitalized after possible road rage shooting on I-95 ramp in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital after he was shot on an Interstate 95 exit ramp in Northeast Miami-Dade, an incident that is being investigated as possible road rage.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at the Miami Gardens Drive off-ramp, just before 8 p.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured the victim’s dark-colored Nissan Versa with the windows blown out, as well as bullet casings and shattered glass on the pavement.

Update: FHP says a man was shot multiple times at the off ramp from 95 to Miami Gardens Dr. He was rushed to Aventura Hospital, but the shooter took off, & no arrests were made. The ramp is closed, and the damaged car remains. FHP looking into whether this was road rage. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/EAvlPwpgJq — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) February 23, 2019

Authorities said the victim was exiting the highway from the southbound lanes when he was shot multiple times. The gunman then fled the scene.

Paramedics transported the victim to Aventura Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. He is listed in stable condition.

No one else was injured.

Investigators said they do not have a description of the subject’s vehicle and do not know where it was headed.

Troopers have shut down the ramp, as they continue to investigate. Traffic cameras captured heavy traffic north of the exit.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.