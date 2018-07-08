MIAMI (WSVN) - MIAMI (WSVN) — Rescue crews took a driver to the hospital after, officials said, he struck six vehicles before hitting a light pole in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near North Miami Avenue and Northwest 35th Street, early Sunday morning.

Witnesses said the driver’s Corvette initially struck a parked car near Northwest 22nd Street and First Court. Shortly after, witnesses said, the Corvette hit several other vehicles near Northwest 34th Street and North Miami Avenue before he crashed into the pole.

Rene Desir, the owner of one of the struck cars, said he chased after the Corvette.

“I was behind him, I say he’s going 100 [mph], I’m going 100 behind him because I need a picture, I need the tag, the tag number,” he said, “because I need to call the police, because the lady got hurt in the back, and my car got hurt, and I say, you know, something wrong happened.”

Firefighters had to extricate the trapped driver from the car.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police continue to investigate.

