Driver hospitalized after car plunges into Sunrise canal

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after their car plunged into a canal in Sunrise.

Sunrise Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash on State Road 84 near Sawgrass Expressway, at around 6 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said the person inside the car was able to get out of the car before crews arrived. There was no one else inside the vehicle.

Paramedics transported the victim to Cleveland Clinic with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The car was later removed from the canal.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.