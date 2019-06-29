Driver hospitalized after car plunges into pond near Sawgrass Expressway on-ramp

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after a vehicle plunged into a retention pond along the side of an entrance ramp on the Sawgrass Expressway in Coconut Creek.

Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the rollover crash near the entrance to the Florida Turnpike, at around 3:15, Saturday.

Crews arrived to find the victim’s vehicle upside down in the retention pond.

Officials said the driver was able to exit the vehicle before rescuers responded.

Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health North as a Level 2 trauma alert.

Investigators have not specified whether or not weather was a factor in the crash.

