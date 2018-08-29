Driver hospitalized after being struck by Brightline train in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has been hospitalized after being struck by a train in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office said the driver was stuck on the tracks when the train approached near the intersection of East Commercial Boulevard, just before 6 p.m., Wednesday.

The train clipped the rear end of the car, causing it to spin around.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

