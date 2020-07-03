Driver hospitalized after being ejected during motorcycle crash along Dolphin Expressway

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after a serious crash along the Dolphin Expressway.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash near Northwest 87th Avenue just before 12:30 p.m., Friday.

According to FHP, a driver was ejected from his motorcycle in the crash.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition, but FHP officials said he was alert.

It is unclear if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

