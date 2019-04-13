Driver hits Porsche at Miami intersection, flees

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man is reeling, one day after a driver slammed his sports convertible at an intersection in Miami, then sped away.

Surveillance video captured the collision in the area of Northwest Fourth Street and Fourth Street, at around 10:45 a.m., Friday.

“The impact was very hard.” said the victim, Samir Zahaf.

The crash left Zahaf dazed and shaken up.

“This guy did not know if I was badly injured or not, but he chose to take off,” he said.

Zahaf said he was heading to work when the driver of a sedan failed to stop at the intersection and hit the victim’s black Porsche Boxster while attempting to make a right-hand turn.

The security footage shows the other driver failing to stop, striking Zahaf’s car from the side.

“He rolled through the stop sign, and I believe that he accelerated to go through the intersection, and that’s where I was already on my way and came across, and he hit me,” said Zahaf.

The impact sent the victim spinning into a parked black Dodge Challenger.

Zahaf said the hit-and-run driver then took off.

Both the Porsche and the Challenger sustained extensive damage. Parts of the Challenger were left scattered in the street.

Saturday afternoon, 7News cameras captured Zahaf’s heavily damaged convertible.

Zahaf is hoping the surveillance video will prompt a witness to come forward and help track down this getaway driver.

“You do this, you’ll get caught, and you’ll pay for it,” he said.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

