Driver handcuffed after car crashes into pole in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been placed into handcuffs after her vehicle crashed into a pole in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened near Northwest 71st Street and 22nd Avenue overnight Saturday.

The car was removed by a tow truck and the driver put in handcuffs.

The woman was the only person inside of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

