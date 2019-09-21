Driver grateful to be alive after crash in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - One man says he is thankful to be able to see another day after a brutal crash in Miami Gardens.

Edwin Pace was involved in a crash along Northwest 151st Street and 33rd Court late Saturday evening.

“Everything happened so fast,” said Pace.

Officials said a blue Toyota Corolla heading west was attempting to change lanes and pass two other vehicles when it slammed into oncoming traffic.

The car crashed into a Chevrolet Camaro with three passengers inside.

Two of the passengers were rushed to area hospitals in unknown condition.

The driver behind the wheel of the Corolla was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Pace was the third passenger inside of the Camero and said the impact was so bad, he barely remembers the crash.

“I just know I got hit,” said Pace. “Everything just went blank.”

7News cameras captured the Corolla with heavy front-end damage and the Camero left crushed.

Pace said he’s grateful he survived the crash and can go home to his loved ones.

​”Thankful to be alive and go home to see my kids,” said Pace.

