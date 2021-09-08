LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is currently underway outside a Lauderhill apartment complex after a driver crashed their vehicle into a tree.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 19th Street and 42nd Terrace after receiving reports of a driver asleep at the wheel, at around 11:20 a.m., Wednesday.

First responders found a vehicle crashed into a tree and pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The driver was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene as detectives could be seen near the dark-colored sedan still smashed into the tree. Several yellow tarps could be seen on the iron fence next to the crime scene.

