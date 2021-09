WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was found dead in a West Miami-Dade canal.

Someone noticed a car submerged in the water near Northwest 137th Avenue and 17th Street, Thursday night.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews pulled out the driver who was pronounced dead.

Investigators are now working to find out how and when the car became submerged.

