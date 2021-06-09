MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver said Floyd Mayweather’s children shorted him out of wages, and he did not receive gifts they promised in exchange for a weekend in Miami.

The driver, who spoke anonymously for his safety, said the alleged incident was a figurative punch in the gut, and he has filed a report with Miami Beach Police, who are investigating the incident.

“I ended up driving five days pretty much for free,” he said.

Zion and Koruan Mayweather, the boxer’s sons, rode in the driver’s vehicle for days and did not pay up, according to the driver. Police said they are investigating the driver’s claims for felony third-degree grand theft.

According to the driver, he first picked up the two brothers at the Fontainebleau Hotel last weekend to chauffeur them around town ahead of their father’s fight. The driver said he did so in exchange for over $2,000, a glove signed by Mayweather and a free ticket to the fight that took place Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

When asked if he received the tickets or if Mayweather signed the glove, the driver responded, “No.”

However, the driver recorded Mayweather signing gloves for other athletes this weekend. He said he was sent cellphone videos of the money he was promised.

The Mayweather brothers would ride in the back of the driver’s Chevrolet Suburban for five-plus days for around 13-plus hours per day, according to the driver.

“Cash, you know? Thousands of dollars,” the driver said. “I filed a police report, and I’m going to move forward with this.”

According to the police report, the driver dealt with “several attempts to collect payment with negative results.”

“They steal my time,” the driver said. “They steal my money. They steal my effort.”

The driver said he was paid $700, which is far short from what the two parties agreed upon.

7News reached out to Mayweather’s representatives, but we have not received a response.

