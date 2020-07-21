Driver flees scene after crashing vehicle into Miami Fire Rescue truck

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a driver who hit a City of Miami Fire Rescue truck and fled the scene.

According to City of Miami Police, the truck was stopped and treating a patient in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 65th Street at around 5:40 a.m., Tuesday.

The fire rescue truck was rear-ended by a gold sedan and the driver behind the wheel fled, leaving the car at the scene.

No injuries from the crash were reported but the individual who was initially being treated at the scene was transported to the hospital by a different Miami Fire Rescue crew.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.