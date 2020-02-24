Driver flees scene after crashing car into Pompano Beach home

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled the scene after crashing into a home in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the home along Northwest Second Terrace and 18th Street just before 9:30 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a blue Saturn Sky convertible could be seen covered in debris after crashing into the front of the home.

The people inside of the home at the time of the crash were not injured, but a passenger in the vehicle was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

The driver behind the wheel of the vehicle fled the scene on foot.

Several witnesses and neighbors could be seen outside of the home viewing the damage.

