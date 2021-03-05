Driver flees after crashing into cyclist in Brickell

MIAMI (WSVN) - Bicyclist Michael Hernandez is thankful to be alive after becoming the victim of a hit-and-run in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

“He clipped me probably doing 50, 60 miles an hour,” Hernandez said.

City of Miami Police said the collision happened near Brickell Avenue and 14th Street, Friday morning.

It’s an area where Hernandez and his friends meet every day to ride their bikes, but he said at around 6:30 a.m., his ride became dangerous.

“I hear some screeching tires behind me, and I look back, and all I see is this car just hauling down the road,” said Hernandez.

The car rammed into the back of his bike leaving him hurt and parts of the bike mangled.

“It threw my bicycle saddle pretty much straight into my rear butt cheek and right through the rear wheel, went through me, hit a light pole and into a tree,” said Hernandez.

7News cameras captured an orange cone where the light pole used to be, as well as shattered glass.

Hernandez’s attorney, Lee Marks, said after causing all the damage, the driver fled the scene.

“About 35 minutes later, he returned, went into the vehicle and retrieved a knapsack and a small bag, what looked like contraband, and then looked around and took off again,” Marks said. “He tried to get into an Uber. The witnesses stopped him, and then he took off up 15th Road westbound.”

“At that point, we’re like, ‘All right, this is not really an accident anymore, it’s probably a crime scene,'” said Hernandez.

Hernandez was able to take a picture of who, he said, was behind the wheel of the vehicle.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a gun inside the car.

Hernandez said he’s grateful to be alive.

“That’s what I played in my head every time, and I’m thankful,” he said. “I thank God I walked away from it because the possibility of, best-case scenario in my head, is shattered leg, worst-case scenario, that car could’ve killed me easily.”

Hernandez still has some minor bruising and soreness but is OK.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

