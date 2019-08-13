Driver flees after crashing car into porch of Miami home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a driver crashed their car into the porch outside of a Miami home and fled from the scene.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene along Northwest 32nd Street and 13th Avenue at around 7 a.m., Tuesday.

7News cameras captured the damaged black SUV being towed away from the scene.

Several damaged cement pillars could also be seen along the front of the house.

No injuries were reported.

