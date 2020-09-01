Driver faces reckless driving charge after doing donuts in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver faces a reckless driving charge after they were caught on cellphone video doing donuts in Miami Beach.

Cellphone video captured a white Dodge Charger in the act along Collins Avenue and 11th Street before speeding off.

Others inside of the car were also seen hanging out of the windows.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as a 22-year old from Texas.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.