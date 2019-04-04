Driver escapes SUV dangling from Miami Springs parking garage

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is safe and on solid ground after her SUV ended up dangling from its rear tires at a Miami Springs parking garage.

Miami Springs Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the garage along the 700 block of South Royal Poinciana Boulevard around 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

The woman was the only person inside of the white SUV.

A witness said, “We heard the office staff [go], ‘Ah! Ah! Ah!’ We thought it was, like, they were laughing, and then they say, ‘Call 911! 911! She went over the rail! She went over the rail!’ So, we ran and looked, and the car was, like, the guardrail and the person is down, and I was like, ‘Oh, somebody is in there. The windshield wipers are going.’ Called 911, you know, and explained to them where we were at, what was going on. Please send fire rescue. Please send the fire department, somebody. Get here as fast as you can.”

MDFR officials said the woman did not suffer serious injuries and refused to be transported to the hospital.

It is also unknown what caused the driver to go over the ledge of the parking garage.

