Driver escapes car fire in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver was able to escape from a car before it went up in flames in Miami.

The person behind the wheel made their way out of the crashed car, located near Northeast 79th Street and 10th Avenue, early Monday morning.

Cellphone video taken at the scene shows the white car up in flames near a railing.

Only one car was involved in the crash and the driver did not have to be transported.

