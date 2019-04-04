Driver escapes car dangling from Miami Springs parking garage

MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is safe and on solid ground after her car ended up dangling from a Miami Springs parking garage.

Miami Springs Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the garage along the 700 block of South Royal Poinciana Boulevard around 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

The woman was the only person inside of the white car.

It’s unclear if the woman was injured or if anyone else was affected.

It is also unknown what caused the driver to go over the ledge of the parking garage.

