Driver escapes after car lands in Plantation canal

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was able to safely escape from his vehicle after it crashed into a canal in Plantation.

The crash occurred along West Sunrise Boulevard and 65th Avenue, Monday night.

Plantation Fire Rescue crews said the driver was able to make it out of the vehicle on his own.

He was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

