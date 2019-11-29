Driver ditches truck after crashing into SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is searching for answers after a truck slammed into their Southwest Miami-Dade home and the driver fled the scene.

The crash occurred along Southwest 107th Avenue and 41st Street early Friday morning.

Cameras captured the white Ford F-250 truck with front-end damage in front of the home.

A shattered window and a damaged wall could also be seen.

A father inside the home said his son was sleeping in a room right next to where the truck crashed.

“This is horrible. This is horrible. This is horrible,” said resident Armando Lopez. “Call the police. Call whoever. This guy has to be off the streets, man.”

It remains unclear if the house sustained structural damage.

