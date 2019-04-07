Driver ditches McLaren after Venetian Causeway crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - The driver of a McLaren that crashed on the Venetian Causeway in Miami ditched the pricey ride moments after the single-car wreck, police and witnesses said, leading to the scenic route’s closure.

The causeway was reopened and back to normal Sunday afternoon, but it was the site of a chaotic scene hours earlier.

Local charter captain Mark the Shark said he was preparing to go fishing when he heard a loud bang.

“I ran out there. I saw this McLaren car smashed in like three different places,” he said.

Mark the Shark then took out his smartphone and began recording the aftermath of the wreck. The footage captured a tire left sitting in the roadway and the luxury car’s passenger side door ripped off.

Even stranger, the witness said, the driver was nowhere to be found.

“A minute or two later, I’m assuming, it was an Uber came and picked him and left the scene,” he said. “It was that quick.”

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene shortly after and confirmed Mark the Shark’s account.

Officers shut down the bridge linking the causeway to the mainland, as they began their investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Mark the Shark said the driver who fled was very fortunate.

“Luckily he didn’t go into the Intracoastal, because he could have flipped over and went into the bridge easily.”

Police continue their efforts to locate the driver of the McLaren.

