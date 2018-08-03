Driver dies after Northwest Miami-Dade shooting ends in crash

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for opening fire on a driver in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, causing him to crash into several vehicles.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Northwest 106th Street and 11th Avenue, Wednesday, just before 9:30 p.m.

Investigators said 28-year-old Jorge Valle was driving in the area when he was shot. The victim then lost control of his car and crashed into two cars before coming to a stop.

Police said Valle was dead by the time officers responded to the scene.

7News cameras captured the damaged vehicles parked in front of a home, Friday afternoon.

Two days after the incident, neighbors are still talking about it.

A longtime area resident who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera said she heard a loud noise on the night of the incident.

“I was sitting in my house watching television when I heard a loud ‘bam,'” she said.

When family members went outside, they saw the victim’s vehicle had crashed into their cars.

“We heard a loud boom inside, so when my nephew came and said, ‘Did you hear that loud boom?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ He rushed out of the house,” said the area resident. “These two cars were parked just right there.”

Police officers went door-to-door handing out fliers with a photo of Valle on Thursday.

“I don’t know what happened. I just heard that he was killed. He was shot,” said a woman. “I don’t think he lives in this area.”

“Thirty-five years I’ve lived here, and I’ve never seen nothing like this in my entire life,” said the area resident.

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 8/1/18, Jorge L. Valle was killed in the area of NW 11 Avenue and NW 106 Street. Anyone with information regarding this #homicide is urged to contact #MDPD Detective Camacho at (305) 471-2400 or @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/3V8B35nTkr — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 2, 2018

Thursday night, police took to Twitter to ask for the public’s help, as they continue to search for those responsible.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

